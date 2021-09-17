ADVERTISEMENT

On Thursday, seven more people died from the rampaging coronavirus pandemic in the country, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has said.

The centre in its daily update, which was posted on its Facebook page on Thursday night, also noted that 16 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) contributed to the additional fresh cases of 601 recorded on the day.

It added that the new cases have increased Nigeria’s infection toll to 200,957 while the fatality toll now stands at 2647.

The centre added that 8,964 people are still down with the disease while 189,346 others have recovered and already discharged so far.

Breakdown

A breakdown of the NCDC data revealed that Lagos State reported 173 cases while Edo came second on the log with 97 infections and the FCT ranked third with 68 new cases.

This is followed by South-southern states of Rivers and Delta with 50 and 45 cases respectively. Kaduna State recorded 28 cases, Ondo, 28; Akwa-Ibom, 25; Bayelsa, 16; while Imo in the South-east recorded 16 cases.

Also, Plateau state registered 15 cases, Anambra, 12; Ekiti, 11; Cross River and Oyo States registered six cases each, while Gombe and Benue recorded three and two cases to rank 16th and 17th respectively on the log.

Third jabs imminent

Meanwhile, there is an increasing suggestion that third shots of vaccines may be recommended globally as vaccine producers have confirmed waning efficacy of vaccine protection against the disease over time.

According to a report by Financial Times and other media platforms, new findings have shown that the efficacy of Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines wanes over time.

The two pharmaceutical companies are therefore considering a third booster dose of the vaccines for stronger protection.

The companies disclosed this ahead of their presentation to a panel of advisers to the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday.

The panel is expected to make recommendations on whether more Americans should receive booster shots against the coronavirus or not.