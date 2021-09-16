ADVERTISEMENT

A former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, has officially dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mr Fani-Kayode’s defection was disclosed by President Muhammadu Buhari’s spokesperson, Femi Adesina, on his official Facebook on Thursday, showing the former minister flanked by APC officials in Aso Rock.

His defection came after months of speculations and denials.

He was yet to confirm or deny the defection as of the time of filing this report.

Mr Fani-Kayode’s lines were engaged when our reporter reached out to him on the report. He is also yet to respond to a text message sent to him.

Details shortly…