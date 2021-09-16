ADVERTISEMENT

The chairman of the anti-graft agency, EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa, received medical attention after he felt unwell at a public event, the agency has said.

Mr Bawa, is, however, hale and hearty and “is due back at his desk,” the EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, said in a Thursday statement.

There were reports that Mr Bawa had slumped while speaking at the National Identity Day celebration at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, earlier today.

The DailyTrust newspaper reported that Mr Bawa collapsed on stage while speaking at an event at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

He was reportedly assisted by other attendees and hurriedly rushed to an undisclosed hospital in Abuja for treatment.

Mr Uwujaren has now narrated the EFCC’s version of what transpired at the event.

“This clarification became necessary following an incident today September 16, 2021 at the Presidential Villa, Abuja where he was giving a goodwill message to the National Identity Day celebration, felt unwell and had to return to his seat,” the release read.

“He has since received medical attention and is due back at his desk,” the spokesperson said.