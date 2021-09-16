ADVERTISEMENT

Chisom Dike, the lawmaker representing Eleme/Tai and/Oyigbo federal constituency of Rivers State, has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for All Progressives Congress (APC).

The defection was announced by the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, on Thursday during plenary.

In his letter, Mr Dike cited section 68(1b) of the 1999 Constitution, noting that the crisis in the PDP prompted his decision to decamp.

Mr Dike is the second member of the House from Rivers State to decamp from the PDP. Ephraim Nwuzi, in 2020, also decamped from the PDP, citing crisis in the party.

Raising a constitution point of order, Nicholas Ossai (PDP, Delta), cited section 68(1b) of the constitution, which was ruled out of order by the speaker.

The Minority Leader, Ndudi Elumelu (PDP, Delta) said until the APC can provide security for Nigerians, the party should not be celebrating defection.

Crisis in PDP

Recently, the PDP has been enmeshed in crisis over the tenure of the embattled Chairman, Uche Secondus.

Mr Secondus, who is from Rivers State, has allegedly been at loggerheads with the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesome Wike.

The PDP chairman was suspended by his primary ward , Ward 5 of Andoni Local Government Area of the state.

On August 24, a Rivers State High Court in Port Harcourt restrained Uche Secondus from parading himself as PDP national chairman.

However, in another twist, a Kebbi State High Court in Birnin-Kebbi restored Mr Secondus’ mandate as the national chairman of the opposition PDP on August 27.

A day after Mr Secondus’ reinstatement, another High Court in Calabar, Cross River State, issued an interim order restraining him from resuming office as PDP chairman.

The crisis has led to series of contradictory court pronouncements, which prompted the Chief Justice of the Federation, Muhammad Tanko, to issue warning to Chief Judges of six states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) against frivolous judgments.