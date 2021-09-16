ADVERTISEMENT

On Wednesday, Nigeria recorded 299 new coronavirus infections and three deaths from the disease.

In an update on its Facebook page Wednesday night, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said the new cases were recorded in 15 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The centre said the latest figure of confirmed cases has increased Nigeria’s infection toll to 200,356 while the fatality toll now stands at 2,640.

Breakdown

A breakdown of the NCDC data revealed that Lagos State reported 94 cases while the FCT came second on the log with 30 infections and Oyo State in the South-west ranked third with 27 new cases.

Bayelsa State came fourth with 23 cases and is followed by Rivers State with 20. Edo and Taraba states recorded 17 cases each while the North-central states of Kwara and Benue recorded 15 and 14 cases each.

Delta State in the South-south registered 11 infections.

Also, Southwestern states of Osun and Ekiti reported 10 and nine cases respectively while Gombe and Plateau States reported four cases each. Kano and Ogun states registered two cases each.

The NCDC also added that Nigeria has tested over 2,942,578 samples out of its estimated 206 million population.