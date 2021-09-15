ADVERTISEMENT

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State said the sit-at-home order by the pro-Biafra group, IPOB, in the five South-east state does not affect the governors.

Mr Umahi said this on Tuesday in Abakaliki, during the inauguration of his senior special adviser on religion and welfare matters, Abraham Nwali, as the new South-east chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

He said the sit-at-home order by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra “amounts to war brought by the people upon themselves.

“Governors of the South-east have done their best to check the situation and when people sit at home, it is not biting the governors.

“When you sit at home, there is food for the governors in their homes and some of their children are outside the country,” Mr Umahi, who is the chairman, South-east Governors’ Forum, said.

He said there are fears of possible splinter groups emerging in the region with their own agenda.

“There have been sit-at-home this Monday and Tuesday and I heard there is another on Friday with the church’s own on Sunday.

“Another group might come up and declare its own on Wednesday and Thursday, then the end will come.

“The situation will then be clear to the people but we implore the church to announce the dangers of this practice.

“The church can intervene through adequate enlightenment on the dire consequences of the sit-at-home order.

“Other geo-political zones are not sitting at home and we are killing ourselves in the name of agitation,” the governor said.

He congratulated the new CAN executive and announced a donation of N5 million to it, plus an SUV for the chairman.

The National President of CAN, Sampson Ayokunle, who inaugurated the executive, charged the members to use their new offices for the service of God and humanity.

“You should use the new offices to touch lives as official positions are meant to create impact, make differences in peoples’ lives and enhance productivity,” Mr Ayokunle said.

In a brief speech, the new South-east CAN Chairman, Mr Nwali, a Catholic priest, pledged that the new leadership would work toward the uplift of the zone and Nigeria.

(NAN)