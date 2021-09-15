ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister of Police Affairs, Mohammed Dingyadi, has said President Muhammadu Buhari will have the final say on the extradition request against the erstwhile commander of the Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT), Abba Kyari.

Mr Dingyadi stated this on Tuesday when he featured on “Politics Today” a programme on Channels Television.

A US court had declared Mr Kyari wanted over allegations of complicity in the $1.1million bribe fraud committed by Ramon Abbas aka Hushpuppi.

This led to his suspension by the Police Service Commission (PSC) from office as a deputy commissioner of police and head of the IRT.

Mr Kyari’s suspension was based on the recommendation of Inspector General of Police, Usma Alkali.

The police chief recommended the suspension as a temporary measure to allow the force investigate Mr Kyari’s relationship with Mr Abbas.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported last week that the police committee had concluded its investigation and submitted its findings to the IGP.

Due Diligence

Speaking on the show, the minister revealed that the federal government will ensure that the right thing is done because of its international nature.

He said the police have tried to be transparent on the matter, adding that the report was also submitted to the attorney general of the federation.

“The issue of Abba Kyari has become a public domain and I think by now everybody has heard that the police in their very wisdom, in their usual way of becoming transparent and fair to all have set up a committee to investigate all these allegations.

“We have also reported that the committee has submitted the report to the Inspector General of Police (IGP).

“We have also submitted this report and recommendations to the Attorney-General of the Federation for a legal opinion, thereafter, we will take it to Mr President for final consideration.

“So, you can see that even though this matter is a local matter here, it has some international connotations,” he said.

“We have to do some due diligence to ensure that we do the right thing. We have to do some consultations with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Justice before a final decision will be taken.

“What is important is that Nigerians should know that the police management is up and doing and they have done what they are supposed to do. I hope people will wait and see what actions will be taken on this matter.”