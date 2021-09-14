ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency on Tuesday said there are prospects of moderate to heavy rainfall over parts of Kaduna, Plateau, southern Borno, southern Yobe, Ondo, Edo, Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Abia, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Taraba and the Federal Capital Territory this week.

Much milder rainfall is expected over parts of Niger, Nasarawa, Kwara, Ekiti, Oyo, Ogun, Lagos, Osun, Anambra, Imo, Enugu, Ebonyi, Adamawa and Taraba States, the agency noted.

It added that in other parts of the country, low to moderate rainfall is anticipated.

To this end, NiMet said “there are chances of run-off waters on roads and bridges which can disrupt vehicular traffic.”

It advised the public to “exercise restraint,” adding that, “do not drive or walk through these fast-flowing runoff waters.”

NiMet further added that “maximum temperatures above 35°C are expected over parts of Yobe, Jigawa and Borno State, while temperatures ranging between 32°C to 35°C are anticipated over parts of Sokoto, Kebbi, Zamfara, Katsina, Kano, Kaduna, Adamawa, Jigawa, Yobe, Borno, Bauchi, Niger and Gombe state.”

On the other hand, temperatures between 29°C–32°C are anticipated over most parts of the country.

Nonetheless, there are prospects of lower maximum temperature between 26°C – 29°C over parts of Kaduna, Plateau, Oyo and Taraba states.

Minimum temperatures above 25°C are anticipated over Northern Yobe and Borno state, NiMet said in its weather advisory.

“Most parts of the country are expected to have minimum temperatures between 21°C – 25°C,” NiMet wrote, “while temperatures ranging between 17°C – 21°C are expected over parts of Kaduna, Zamfara, Bauchi, Taraba, Adamawa, Gombe, Niger, Kwara, Oyo, Kogi, Edo, Benue and Enugu state during the week.”