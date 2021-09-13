ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Sokoto State have deployed officers to areas marked for attacks by suspected bandits in the state.

Premium Times reports that suspected bandits had last week written a letter in Hausa language, informing some communities of their plan to attack them.

In the letter, the bandits said residents of the communities could invite “over one hundred soldiers to protect them but they would still attack the communities.”

The communities mentioned in the letter are Kwanar Kimba, Shuni, Dange and Rikina.

A source in Isa town, Basharu Altine, said there has been apprehension in the communities since the letter was discovered.

“Some people believe the letter was fake and was written by some boys but we don’t want to take chances because the bandits can do anything,” Mr Altine said.

He added that the letter was found by some young people in Kwanar Kimba last Saturday.

We’re not taking threat lightly – Police

However, commenting on the issue, the police spokesperson in the state, Sanusi Abubakar, said the polie not taking the threat lightly.

He said more officers have been deployed to the mentioned areas to forestall any attack.

“Well, when you look at the writing, it’s not even well written and the message is hard to grab. But we told ourselves it would not be played with because it could be true.

“To us, the threat cannot be established but we as police officers we are not taking it lightly. We have taken all the necessary measures to ensure that all remains well. More officers have been deployed to that effect,” he said.

The police spokesperson added that the “Divisional Police Officer had been working alongside other security agents in the area to ensure safety of residents and their property”.