The Kogi State Government has given assurance that the security agencies were synergising with the relevant stakeholders to unmask and arrest the masterminds of the attack at Kabba Custodial Centre, Kogi.

The Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, gave the assurance in a statement on Monday, in Lokoja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that gunmen had in the early hours of Monday, attacked the Nigerian Correctional Service Centre, Kabba, killed two soldiers, injured one, and released an unspecified number of inmates.

Mr Fanwo, who condemned the act, said that the security agencies had intensified efforts to ensure those who escaped were re-arrested and trail the masterminds of the attack.

“We can confirm that some gunmen attacked the Kabba Custodial Centre but investigations are still on to clearly ascertain the number of inmates that escaped from the centre.

“We also lost two security operatives. That is the number we have at the moment.

“The State Security Adviser, retired Commander, Jerry Omodara, is currently at the Centre with the Kogi State Commissioner of Police and the Commander, Army Records, Lokoja,” he said.

According to him, security agencies have zeroed in to ensure those who escaped are rearrested as well as trail the masterminds of the attack.

“We have confidence in our security agencies to unmask the masterminds responsible for the attack and get them apprehended.

“Our security network has led to the re-arrest of the majority of the inmates that escaped as some have also come back to the centre on their own.

“Security agencies, traditional rulers and local hunters are working in synergy to ensure normalcy,” he said.

He urged Kogi citizens and citizens of neighbouring states to volunteer information that would ensure the apprehension of the masterminds of the dastardly act.

Mr Fanwo enjoined the people to go about their normal businesses, saying the security agencies were doing their best to ensure the security of lives and property in the face of the unfortunate breach.

(NAN)