Chimaroke Nnamani, senator (PDP-Enugu) and chairman, Senate Committee on Cooperation and Integration in Africa, has called for an end to the ‘sit-at-home’ order, by the proscribed IPOB in the South-east

Mr Nnamani, who made the call in a statement he issued to newsmen, on Sunday, in Abuja, noted that the order had brought the economy and social life in the region to its knees.

The one-time governor of Enugu also condemned the attack on citizens who went about their legitimate businesses, on account of the sit -at- home order.

The lawmaker said the trinity of the Igbo character was defined by hard work, adding that the sit-at-home was antithetical to this trait and a betrayal of Igbo interest.

He then called on those behind the order to discontinue forthwith, following the continuous damage to the economy and psyche of the Igbo people.

”Most of our people live on daily income. Think of the market women who depend on daily earnings to feed their families. Think of students writing external examinations being denied access to the venues.

”How does enslaving our people, denial of means of livelihood, add value to our quest for equity and justice? If others reject us, should we also reject ourselves?

”It stands to reason that this sit-at-home cannot be a way forward .We cannot abandon ourselves.

”In our struggle for equity and justice in the Nigerian federation, we cannot inadvertently inflict more injuries on ourselves by this sit-at-home order,” he stated.

Mr Nnamani, therefore, urged all men and women of goodwill to prevail on the protagonists of the sit-at-home order, to restore normalcy in the region.

He added that with tenacity of purpose and determination, the quest for equity and justice would be realised and not with violence.

(NAN)