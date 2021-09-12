ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has said two more people have died from the coronavirus pandemic, bringing the country’s fatality toll to 2,590.

infection toll hit on Saturday.

Data from the disease centre shows that additional 547 new infections were confirmed Saturday across 15 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). This raises the total number of confirmed infections in Nigeria to 198,786

The data also indicates that the active cases in Nigeria now stands at 10,038 from 9,871 reported 24 hours earlier.

Breakdown

A breakdown of the NCDC data revealed that Lagos and Oyo states in the South-west reported 110 and 72 cases respectively to rank the first and second, while Rivers State in the South-south region came third on the log with 56 cases.

Anambra in the South-east reported 50 cases; Osun, 49 cases; Delta, 48; the FCT, 42; while Ekiti and Akwa-Ibom recorded 29 and 26 cases respectively.

Also, Abia State reported 19 cases; Kano, 16; Edo,10; while Benue recorded seven cases.

This is followed by six cases reported by Ogun State; two cases recorded in Kaduna, while Bayelsa recorded only two cases.

NCDC also noted that the cases recorded on Saturday included backlogs of 31 cases from Delta for August 2021 and 17 cases for September 11, 2021.

It added that 50 cases reported by Anambra State included a backlog of data from the state between July and September 11, 2021.