ADVERTISEMENT

The Katsina State Government has cut mobile telecommunication networks in 13 local government areas of the state as part of efforts to discourage bandits being chased from Zamfara and Kaduna states from relocating to the state.

The Security Adviser to Governor Aminu Masari, Ibrahim Katsina, confirmed this in an interview with PREMIUM TIMES.

Mr Katsina said fleeing bandit might be using network service in some parts of Katsina to communicate with their colleagues.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that some areas in Katsina have been disconnected from mobile telecommunications network.

READ ALSO:

The affected local government areas include: Sabuwa, Faskari, Dandume, Batsari, Danmusa, Kankara, Jibia, Safana, Dutsin-Ma and Kurfi. These local governments are on the fringes of the Ruggu forest, which is a hub of the murderous bandits.

Other local government areas affected are Funtua, Bakori and Malumfashi.

“The reason for taking the decision is that it helps in curbing banditry. It stops informants from reaching bandits and vice versa. For now, these are the only areas we have shut down but we will include any area we think they (bandits) may use to communicate.

“The 13 affected areas are the frontline local government areas and those closer to Zamfara and Kaduna states. We are doing that to complement security agencies’ efforts in all the affected states,” Mr Katsina said.

Governor Masari had on Monday announced the ban of commercial mobile phone charging points in 19 of the 34 local government areas of the state.

“We believe it is also an area that is helping the bandits to acquire means of communication,” the governor had said.

This comes barely a week after the government banned weekly cattle markets, closed Jibia – Zurmi and Sheme – Yankara roads, and outlawed sale of fuel in jerry cans, among other security measures.