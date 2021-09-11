ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has appointed its deputy comptroller-general in charge of finance and account, Idris Jere, an the acting comptroller-general of the service.

The appointment was made after Mohammad Babandede’s tenure expired following his retirement after 36 years.

A valedictory session held in his honour on Friday in Abuja.

Mr Babandede was appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari on May 15, 2016 to succeed Martin Abeshi.

He introduced the visa-on-arrival policy.

Speaking to officers of the NIS during the valedictory session he said, according to Punch: “I have left Immigration better than I found it, keep the good things and drop the bad ones.”

He acknowledged that he could only achieve so much with the assistance of his fellow officers. He appealed to anyone who will succeed him not to “throw away the ideas we stand for”.

He promised to be an ambassador of the NIS, saying he will always be ready to assist whenever his attention is required.