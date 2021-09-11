On Friday, Nigeria recorded 466 new COVID-19 infections and three deaths from the disease.
In an update on its Facebook page late Saturday night, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said the new cases were recorded in 12 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
The centre said the latest figure of confirmed cases has increased Nigeria’s infection toll to 198,239 while the fatality now stands at 2,588.
The agency also noted that the country has successfully treated and discharged 185,780 COVID-19 cases, although 9,871 are still down with the illness.
Breakdown
A breakdown of the NCDC data revealed that Lagos State reported 134 cases while Rivers and Edo states in the South-south region came second and third on the log with 82 and 69 infections respectively.
Gombe State in the North-east recorded 39 cases, the FCT, 32 cases; Kaduna, 21; Plateau, 20; while Benue and Kwara States recorded 19 and 17 cases respectively.
Also, Delta State in the South-south reported 16 cases, Akwa-Ibom, 10; Bayelsa, five; while Kano recorded only two cases.
Meanwhile, NCDC added that of the three deaths reported on Friday, two were recorded on Thursday in Lagos and that the new number of discharged COVID-19 patients included eight discharged earlier on Thursday as well.
