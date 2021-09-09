ADVERTISEMENT

The Lagos State House of Assembly has passed the State’s Value Added Tax (VAT) bill with Speaker Mudashiru Obasa directing the Acting Clerk of the House, Olalekan Onafeko, to transmit a clean copy to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for assent.

The House also passed the bill that prohibits open cattle grazing in the state.

The two bills were passed after unanimous votes by the lawmakers at the sitting where they were read the third time.

Immediately after their passage, Mr Obasa commended his colleagues for their passion to see that the state continues to grow.

“I thank you all for this historic exercise,” Mr Obasa said.

The House held separate public hearings on the bills on Wednesday where several participants expressed support for them.

