The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Wednesday night disclosed that five more people have died from the coronavirus pandemic.

Data from the disease centre shows that the fatality toll now stands at 2,578, as additional 559 new infections were confirmed across 14 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The data also indicates that the new cases increased Nigeria’s number of active cases to 9,089 from 8,755 reported 24 hours earlier.

Breakdown

Lagos State in the South-west recorded the highest infections in Nigeria with 232 cases out of 597 infections. This is followed by Rivers and Enugu States with 83 and 66 cases respectively.

Oyo State recorded 28 infections to rank fourth on the chart while Kaduna ranked 5th with 25 cases. The FCT and Delta State registered 24 and 22 cases respectively.

Akwa Ibom recorded 19 cases, followed by Kwara and Ekiti State with 18 and 13 cases respectively.

Meanwhile, both Bayelsa and Cross River states recorded nine cases each while Ogun reported six; Kano, three and Gombe State recorded two cases as the state with the lowest figure.