President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointments of more chief executives for some agencies under the Federal Ministry of Education.

The appointments, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported were made known in a statement signed by the director, press and public affairs unit in the ministry, Bem Goong.

Mr Goong said the appointments were in continuation of the government’s sustained efforts to further strengthen effective service delivery in the education sector.

The statement listed the new appointees as; Akpama Ibar, a professor, as the executive secretary, National Commission For Mass Literacy, Adult And Non-Formal Education; Chinwe Anunobi, a professor, as the director and chief executive officer of the National Library while another professor, Musa Maitafsir, was also appointed as the director and chief executive officer of the National Teachers Institute.

”All the three appointments took effect from September 2 and would each be for an initial tenure of five years,” the statement added.

Others

It also noted that the president also approved the reappointment of the registrar and chief executive officer of the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), Josiah Ajiboye, a professor of education at the University of Ibadan, for a second and final tenure of five years, with effect from August 1.

Similarly, Bashir Usman has been reappointed as the Executive Secretary, National Commission For Nomadic Education, for a second and final tenure of five years. (NAN)