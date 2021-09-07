ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria on Monday recorded four additional fatalities from the COVID-19 pandemic on Monday with 379 fresh cases reported across 17 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

This was disclosed in an update shared on the Facebook page of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) late Monday night.

According to the disease centre, Nigeria’s total infection from the pandemic currently stands at 195,890 while the fatality toll is 2,556.

The disease centre also added that a total of 8,452 Nigerians are currently down with the disease nationwide.

Breakdown

A breakdown of the NCDC data revealed that Lagos State in the South-west recorded the highest daily tally of 138, followed by Rivers State in the South-south and the FCT in the North-central with 44 and 26 cases respectively to rank the third and fourth respectively on the log.

Oyo State in the South-west recorded 22 cases, Akwa Ibom, 18, while Adamawa and Delta states recorded 17 cases each.

This was followed by Edo, Ogun and Bayelsa states with 14, 13 and eight cases respectively, while seven cases were recorded in Niger.

Also, Kwara State recorded six fresh cases, Gombe, five; Plateau, four; while Kaduna and Kano states recorded a single case each.