Despite multiple reports of chaos and divisions at its just concluded local government area congresses held across the country, the All Progressives Congress (APC), says the exercise was “very successful.”

The interim national secretary of the APC Caretaker committee, John Akpanudoedehe, stated this while speaking with journalists on Monday.

The exercise was conducted last Saturday after the ward congresses held in July.

Media reports of the LG Congresses indicated that it was characterised in some states by polarisation of members who participated based on their loyalty to factions of the party in total disregard for the directives from the national headquarters.

Some of the states are Ogun, Abia, Osun, Imo, Taraba and Lagos.

In Ogun, two factions of the APC loyal to Governor Dapo Abiodun and his predecessor, Ibikunle Amosun, now a senator, held parallel congresses.

In Lagos, a group led by Olajide Adediran and another led by the State Caretaker Committee Chairman, Tunde Balogun, conducted separate congress at different venues.

Some members of APC in Jalingo Local Government Area of Taraba State, according to reports, rejected the consensus arrangement adopted to pick the party’s officials.

The exercise was also fractured by groups loyal to Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State and his predecessor, Rauf Aregbesola, which conducted parallel congresses in the local government areas of the state.

Parallel LGA congresses futile, pointless – APC

However, Mr Akpanudoedehe, described the exercise as “very successful.”

He said he was not aware of parallel congresses held by factions of the party, saying he was learing about it the first time from journalists.

He said the party will disregard the news of the parallel congresses but give credence to the congresses conducted by those whose names the APC submitted to the INEC.

Mr Akpanudoedehe said the Mala Buni-led caretaker committee would compile a list of the reported cases and submit it to the National Executive (NEC) for “decisive actions against erring members”.

He said the party wrote the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) stating the names of those to conduct the congresses as well as the venues of the exercise.

“The supervising institution of a political party is INEC. We wrote to INEC and by the rule of the land we are to give them notice. We also wrote to INEC stating names of people to conduct the congresses and the venue of the Congresses,” Mr Akpanudoedehe said.

“We also announced locally stating the time of the congress and we informed the security agencies for protection. If you move away from the organisation stipulated by INEC, the exercise can be described the way anybody chooses to.

“This is the headquarters of the APC, if you now go and set up something outside here, it is no more APC. I am just hearing from you (journalists) that there was a parallel congress.”