ADVERTISEMENT

All public and private schools in Lagos will resume for the 2021/2022 academic session on Monday, September 13.

This announcement was made on Monday evening by the state’s Commissioner for Education, Folasade Adefisayo, in a statement signed by an assistant director, public affairs of the ministry, Ganiu Lawal.

The commissioner said the students of model colleges and upgraded schools are to resume in batches, noting that the SS2 students seeking placement into SS3 classes and who are accommodated at the schools’ boarding facilities are expected to resume on Sunday, September 19.

“Revision for this class will run from 20th to 26th September while promotion examination to SS3 class will start from 27th September to 8th October, 2021,” she said.

The commissioner said the newly admitted JSS1 students into model colleges are to resume on Saturday, October 2 for a one-week orientation programme, which she added will intimate them on the secondary school structure and modalities.

Other returning students in JSS 2, JSS3, SS1 and the newly transited SS2 in the various model colleges and upgraded schools are to resume on Saturday, October 9 while classes for these set of students will begin on Monday, October 11, 2021.

READ ALSO:

She revealed that the adoption of staggered resumption for model colleges and upgraded schools was due to the presence of 2020/2021 SS3 students currently writing the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

She said the examination will end on October 6 and the fact that these schools cannot accommodate seven sets in the boarding system.

Appealing to parents to abide by the new development for a smooth academic session, the commissioner called on pupils and students to take their academics more seriously and devote more time to their studies.