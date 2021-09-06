ADVERTISEMENT

The federal government has opened the application portal for the Nigeria Jubilee fellow programme, a post–NYSC work placement programme for Nigerians.

The portal was opened Monday to interested applicants and the process will run for six weeks, “between September 6 and October 20, 2021.”

President Muhammadu Buhari launched the programme last Tuesday.

The fellowship is a youth empowerment partnership initiative between the Federal Government of Nigeria and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

The programme seeks to connect talented graduates with local job opportunities that apply their expertise while equipping them with world-class practical knowledge and relevant skills.

“The programme is expected to create new opportunities for 20,000 graduates annually while the beneficiaries will maximise the opportunities presented to them and also aims to equip Nigerians, with practical knowledge and relevant skills for 12 months, with or without job experience, thereby connecting them with local job opportunities,” Mr Buhari had said.

It would also give three options for applicants upon completion of the fellowship, including retained with respective host organisations, entrepreneurship opportunities, and a platform to compete and access future jobs and employment opportunities.

Criteria for application

To be an eligible fellow, the applicant must be a Nigerian citizen and a fresh graduate (Bachelor’s Degree) from any discipline and graduate no earlier than 2017.

Applicants must graduate with at least a Second Class Lower (2.2) and above and must be at most 30 years old.

Applicants must not be currently engaged in any employment and would have completed the mandatory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) or have a certificate of exemption.

Other requirements are: applicants must demonstrate interest/commitment in the chosen career field and also demonstrate interest/commitment to contributing to Nigeria’s socio-economic development.

They must also have excellent time management and a professional attitude and have good verbal and written communication skills.