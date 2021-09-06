ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria on Sunday recorded eight deaths from the coronavirus pandemic and confirmed additional 459 new cases.

The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in an update on its Facebook page on Sunday noted that the the country’s total infection figure has risen to 195,511 while the fatality toll now stands at 2,552 from 2,544 recorded 24 hours earlier.

According to the disease centre, the new infections were recorded across 18 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

However, Nigeria’s active cases have significantly reduced from roughly 17,000 about a week ago, to 8,429 on Sunday.

NCDC also added that a total number of 184,530 cases have been confirmed fit by appropriate authorities and were discharged from designated isolation centres and home care.

Breakdown

The data provided by the NCDC revealed that, as usual, Nigeria’s commercial hub city and the epicentre of the disease, Lagos State, reported the highest daily tally of 185. This was followed by 38 cases each recorded in Abia and Oyo states.

Akwa Ibom and Cross River recorded 33 cases each, closely followed by Osun and Ekiti with 24 and 23 cases respectively, while Benue recorded 15 cases, Kwara 14; and Kano 12 cases.

Also, Delta State in the South-south and the FCT in the North-central, recorded 10 cases each; Edo recorded nine; Kaduna registered five cases and Ogun State, three.

The trio of Katsina, Nasarawa and Rivers States recorded two cases each, while Bayelsa recorded a single case to rank the last on the log.