The General Overseer (GO) of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Enoch Adeboye, and other church leaders on Sunday prayed for the nation’s progress.

The leaders made the prayers at the inauguration of Prophetess Esther Ajayi’s Love of Christ (LOC) ultra modern worship centre on Ligali Ayorinde Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Mr Adeboye, a guest at the event, said in the midst of difficulties, people should beckon to God for a solution.

He urged Nigerians to embrace God for stability and progress in families and the nation.

The GO, who described the new church building as beautiful and deserving God’s presence, prayed that the place would henceforth be a miracle centre.

“Any prayer made in this place by people shall be answered by God for it is a blessed land.

“It is fulfilment of God’s directive to His servant, Esther Ajayi some years ago, the centre has become a reality today.

“Nigerians and their leaders should heed God’s directive for the good of the society just as our sister has done which made us gather here today to give Him thanks,” he said.

Mr Adeboye proclaimed peace in all the kingdoms that make up Nigeria through the traditional rulers that were present at the event.

In his remarks, a prophet, El-Buba, a Jos-based preacher whose prayer was on fruitfulness, disclosed that would begin to witness progress on all fronts.

The preacher, known for harvests of miracle babies after praying for couples in need of children, said the days of strife and uncertainties in Nigeria would come to an end this September.

According to him, people will come to the new worship centre and render prayers, including those troubling the society and get answers for the place is God’s project for a new Nigeria.

“It shall be well with Nigeria as God is at work to eliminate all those chastising the country before the end of 2021,” he said.

Also speaking at the event, Richard Fasunloye, who expressed joy over the completion of the church building, asked people to ensure they discover their gift from God and grow it for the good of the society.

The gospel preacher described the host as one who was specially gifted to hear from Him.

Speaking, Mrs Ajayi, who traced how God spoke to her in the UK about the vision in 2017, said the place was planted by God for His worship.

She thanked Mr Adeboye for grooming her spiritually. She called on people with varying needs to visit the centre for solutions, saying it was meant for that purpose.

She called for unity in the body of Christ in order to move the work of God forward and save people from anxieties.

(NAN)