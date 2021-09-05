ADVERTISEMENT

The Police Command in Niger, on Sunday, confirmed the abduction of Mahmud Aliyu, the district head of Wawa in Borgu Local Government Area of the state.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Wasiu Abiodun, confirmed the incident in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna.

The district head was kidnapped from his palace on Saturday night at about 10 p.m by heavily armed gunmen.

Mr Abiodun said the police were already on the bandits’ trail to rescue the district head.

“The police tactical team and members of the vigilante of the area have been deployed for the manhunt of the hoodlums, with a view to rescue the victim and arrest the culprits”, he added.

He called on residents to support security agencies with intelligence information to aid in the fight against banditry and kidnapping in the state.

