The Police Command in Niger, on Sunday, confirmed the abduction of Mahmud Aliyu, the district head of Wawa in Borgu Local Government Area of the state.
The command’s Public Relations Officer, Wasiu Abiodun, confirmed the incident in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna.
The district head was kidnapped from his palace on Saturday night at about 10 p.m by heavily armed gunmen.
Mr Abiodun said the police were already on the bandits’ trail to rescue the district head.
“The police tactical team and members of the vigilante of the area have been deployed for the manhunt of the hoodlums, with a view to rescue the victim and arrest the culprits”, he added.
He called on residents to support security agencies with intelligence information to aid in the fight against banditry and kidnapping in the state.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...
JOIN THE CONVERSATION