From the afternoon and evening hours of Sunday, rains are expected over parts of Enugu, Ondo, Imo, Osun, Abia, Anambra, Ogun, Delta, Edo, Cross River, Rivers, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom, Oyo and Ekiti states, the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has said.

The agency noted that the inland and the coastal cities in other southern states are expected to be under cloudy skies with rains over parts of Ogun, Ondo, Edo, Enugu and Delta states during the morning hours of Sunday.

By Monday, the rains are expected to fall over parts of Imo, Ebonyi, Abia, Edo, Delta, Cross River, Rivers, Ogun, Oyo, Lagos, Bayelsa, Ondo and Akwa Ibom in the afternoon, the agency added.

Cloudy skies with a splash of rain are envisaged over parts of Ondo, Ogun, Imo and Abia State in the morning hours.

The weather in inland and the coastal cities on Tuesday could be cloudy, but rains are expected over parts of Enugu, Anambra, Imo and Abia in the morning hours.

Later in the day, there are chances of rains over parts of Edo, Enugu, Abia, Imo, Anambra and the coastal belt of the country, NiMet said in the weather advisory it released Saturday.

In the northern region of the country, cloudiness is expected to dominate in the morning hours of Sunday.

There are, however, “slim chances of thunderstorms” over parts of Kaduna, Bauchi, Gombe, Taraba, Kano and Jigawa States, NiMet said.

“Later in the day, thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of Kano, Adamawa, Bauchi, Sokoto, Kebbi, Gombe, Katsina, Kaduna, Taraba and Jigawa state. Cloudy skies are anticipated over the central states during the morning hours with few rains over parts of Plateau, Nasarawa, Federal Capital Territory, Niger and Kwara State.

“There are prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Plateau, Kwara, Kogi, Benue, Nasarawa, Niger and the Federal Capital Territory during the afternoon to evening hours.”

Thunderstorms are expected to return in the morning on Monday over parts of Kebbi, Zamfara and Sokoto state in the morning hours.

The same weather condition would remain into the hours of the day over parts of Bauchi, Kaduna, Jigawa, Kano, Adamawa, Gombe, Taraba and Borno states.

“Cloudy skies are anticipated over the North central region in the morning hours with prospects of isolated rains over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Nasarawa, Kogi, Niger and Kwara state. Thunderstorms are expected over parts of Plateau, Nasarawa, Kogi, Kwara, Federal Capital Territory, Niger and Benue state in the afternoon and evening period.”

On Tuesday, “cloudy skies are expected over the northern region with chances of thunderstorms over parts of Bauchi, Taraba, Gombe, Borno and Adamawa in the morning hours.”

“Further into the day, thunderstorms are expected over Adamawa, Zamfara, Sokoto, Kebbi, Yobe, Gombe, Kano, Katsina, Borno, Jigawa and Taraba state. The North central region is expected to be under cloudy skies with prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Plateau and the Federal Capital Territory during the morning hours.

“Thunderstorms are anticipated over Nasarawa, Plateau and the Federal Capital Territory during the afternoon to evening hours,” NiMet said.