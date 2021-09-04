The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has vowed to bring to book, the killers of the Olajide Sowore, the younger brother of Omoyele Sowore, who was shot dead in Okada, a town in Edo State, to justice.

Mr Obaseki wrote this on Facebook in a condolence message to the Sowore family on Saturday.

“The news of Olajide’s death is heartbreaking and we will make all efforts to bring the perpetrators of the dastardly act to justice,” Mr Obaseki’s message read.

“On behalf of the people and government of Edo State, I condole with the Sowore family and pray that God will grant all the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”

The publisher of Sahara Reporters and former presidential aspirant, Omoyele Sowore, had earlier on Saturday announced the murder of his brother, Olajide, by suspected kidnappers.

Mr Sowore said his brother was shot on his way from Igbinedion University in Edo State, where he was studying Pharmacy.

The political activist also shared on his Instagram page pictures of a Toyota car with two bullet holes on its bonnet and number plate BEN-968PJ, and bloodied upper torso. A stethoscope could be seen dangling from the car’s overhead mirror.

The Punch reported Edo police spokesperson, Kontongs Bello, to have said the remains of the deceased has been deposited at the morgue in Igbinedion University Teaching Hospital, Okada.

Mr Bello also said the deceased was killed during an attack in which about five persons were kidnapped.

“This is to confirm to you that suspected kidnappers at about 0645hrs along the Lagos-Benin Expressway by Isuwa kidnapped five unidentified persons and in the process shot to death one Sowore Felix Olajide male a Pharmacy student of Igbinedion University Okada,” Mr Bello was quoted as saying.

“His remains have been deposited at IUTH Mortuary Okada while effort is ongoing to rescue the five kidnap victims. Search and rescue operation is ongoing.”

Meanwhile, former vice-president and presidential hopeful, Atiku Abubakar, has also berated the incident.

“His death, and indeed the killings and daily abductions of innocent citizens, saddens me,” Mr Abubakar said of the late Mr Sowore on his Facebook page.

“Every death diminishes our humanity. My sincere condolences to the Sowore family and his friends. May his soul rest in peace.”

In his reaction, the minister of state for labour and employment, Festus Keyamo, said on Saturday that he would pressure the enforcement agents “to track down” the killers of Olajide.

While commiserating with Mr Sowore on Facebook, Mr Keyamo said himself and “other compatriots” would track the assailants down “without delay and bring them to justice.”

“I read with deep sadness the reports on the senseless killing of your younger brother, Mr. Jide Sowore, a student of pharmacy at Igbinedion University, Okada, in Edo State, this morning. It is quite sad and regrettable that such a young man would be cut down in his prime by criminal elements,” Mr Keyamo said.

“Myself and other compatriots would be pressurising the law-enforcement agents to track down these killers without delay and bring them to justice. This, and many others around the country, must be checkmated with all arsenals at our disposal.

“I urge you to take heart and remain committed to helping the nation find a lasting solution to some of these numerous challenges.”