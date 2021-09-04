ADVERTISEMENT

The Kaduna State Independent Electoral Commission (KADSIECOM) has postponed council elections in four local government areas of the state by three weeks.

The affected local government areas are Birnin Gwari, Chikun, Kajuru and Zangon Kataf.

According to a statement by the chairperson of the state electoral commission, Saratu Audu-Dikko, on Friday, published by NAN, this is due to security reasons.

She said the elections in the four local government will now hold on September 25.

The state government is conducting the elections in all other councils on Saturday, September 4.

“I have been reliably informed by security architecture within the State, that security reports within the State would make it impossible to peacefully conduct the Local Government Councils election in a number of local government areas.

“Consequently, in order to protect lives and property, including those of our staff and materials, we have had to suspend election in a number of local government areas,” she said.

Mrs Audu-Dikko said the decision to postpone the elections in the affected areas was taken after due consultation, hence the shifting of the exercise to September 25.

“It is our belief that the security operatives would be able to fully deploy to these local government areas for election on the stated date, in order to prevent any breakdown of law and order,” she explained.

She urged politicians and citizens of Kaduna State, to conduct themselves in a manner that would ensure peaceful election.

“KADSIECOM, on its part, is committed to conducting an election that is free, fair, credible and non-violent,” she promised.

Troubled areas

The four local government areas, Birnin Gwari, Kajuru, Zangon Kataf and Chikun, suffer from constant banditry attacks and kidnappings.

Birnin Gwari is almost a no go area with nearly daily reports of attacks by bandits or kidnappings.

In Chikun, more than 80 secondary school students were kidnapped earlier this year.

Although many of the students regained freedom, a few are still being held by the bandits who are demanding ransoms for their release.

In Kajuru recently, the emir of Kajuru and many of his family members were kidnapped by bandits. He was later released after spending one day.

Zangon Kataf is also under regular attacks.