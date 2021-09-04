ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria on Friday recorded 444 fresh coronavirus cases and seven deaths across 20 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory.

The statistics, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), does not include reports from Lagos State, Nigeria’s epicentre of coronavirus and no reasons were offered for the development by the centre.

Meanwhile, with the latest figure of new infections, NCDC noted that Nigeria’s total infection toll now stands at 194, 088 while the fatality toll now stands at 2,495.

The centre also noted that the active coronavirus cases in Nigeria are 11,914 with a total of 179,679 cases successfully treated and discharged after recovery as of September 3.

Breakdown

A breakdown of the NCDC data revealed that Edo State in the South-south topped the chart with 71 cases, followed by Akwa Ibom, Kwara and Oyo states with 49 cases each.

Another state in the South-south, Rivers State recorded 38 cases, while Kaduna and Ekiti followed with 21 and 20 confirmed cases respectively.

The FCT and Katsina followed with 19 cases each, Anambra 17; Delta and Kano state with 16 cases each, closely followed by Bauchi and Ogun State with 14 and 11 cases respectively, then Bayelsa and Benue submitted nine cases each.

Also, Cross River and Nasarawa states recorded seven and five cases, while Jigawa and Zamfara recorded two cases each. Enugu recorded a single case.