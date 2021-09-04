ADVERTISEMENT

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has seized over N100 billion worth of drugs since its new leadership assumed office some months ago, the chairman of the agency, Buba Marwa, stated.

Mr Marwa, a retired army general, said this Friday after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Abuja.

Mr Marwa, a former military governor of Lagos State, also revealed that about 1,630 drug dealers have so far been convicted and jailed.

The new NDLEA boss has since his appointment continued the fight against drug abuse and trafficking.

The agency often announced the arrest of drug traffickers and the confiscation of their drugs.

A few weeks ago, the agency revealed that recent statistics show that 40 per cent of Nigerian youth are deeply involved in the abuse of drugs.

The commission also few days ago in a function revealed that Kano State has about two million drug addicts, representing about 16 per cent of the prevalence in the country.

Drug abuse in Nigeria is commonly found amongst youth between the ages of 15 – 35 years.

What we have done

Speaking to journalists, the NDLEA boss also revealed that over 4,000 drug addicts were under rehabilitation in various facilities across the country.

He said his agency has embarked on an advocacy programme to discourage youth and teenagers from the ugly trend.

“We have seized drugs worth billions of naira, over 100 billion, those cash has been sent to the CBN and the actual drug themselves we have sought for forfeiture from the courts for destruction.

“We have jailed 1,630 since January. These criminals, shameless criminals, and murderers who traffic drugs.

“We have counseled and rehabilitated over 4,000 within our NDLEA facilities, the issues of the war against drug abuse cascade down to communities.

“So I briefed the President on the advocacy work that we are doing across the country structures, state level, local government, communities, the role of traditional institution, NGOs, media, what families are expected to do, the school system. The Federal Ministry of Education already is working on curricula, because now kids start taking drugs from primary school. We need to get the root of it,” Mr Marwa said.

Mr Marwa also said his agency has secured the approval of President Buhari to construct barracks for the NDLEA as is done in other military and paramilitary agencies. He said the president has approved but on the condition that it will only be done when there is money available for it.