ADVERTISEMENT

As the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic continues its rage in Nigeria, 11 deaths were recorded on Wednesday with 582 new infections.

This is as the federal government mulls the idea of introducing sanctions against the eligible Nigerians who may refuse to take vaccines against the pandemic.

According to an update on its Facebook page, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said the new infections were recorded across 15 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The centre noted that Wednesday’s new cases raised Nigeria’s total infections to 193,013 while the fatality toll now stands at 2,480.

It added that a total of 11,533 Nigerians are currently down with the disease nationwide, while 173,492 have been cleared and discharged.

Breakdown

A breakdown of the NCDC data revealed that Lagos State in the South-west and Rivers State in the South-south shared more than half of the daily infections on Wednesday.

Lagos, being the epicentre of the disease, recorded 175, while Rivers recorded 124 cases and followed by Edo, Delta, Akwa Ibom and Anambra States which recorded 60, 57, 44 and 25 cases respectively.

Bayelsa and Gombe State followed with 22, 19 cases respectively while Ekiti State and the FCT recorded 12 cases each.

Meanwhile, Kaduna State recorded 11 cases while Kano State reported six cases on Wednesday.

Also, Benue and Plateau state recorded five cases each on Wednesday, with Ogun and Jigawa states following with three and two cases respectively on the chart.

Vaccination: FG talks tough

The Nigerian government on Tuesday hinted that it may sanction eligible Nigerians who refuse COVID-19 vaccination.

The Executive Director of the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Faisal Shuaib, gave the hint at a press briefing.

Mr Shuaib said the government may “apply the basic rule of law” against such people because they will be endangering the lives of other people.

Meanwhile, a Federal High Court in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has restrained the Edo State Government and its Governor, Godwin Obaseki, from forcing residents of the state to take COVID-19 vaccine, according to a report by The Nations newspaper.

Mr Obaseki had recently announced in Benin that Edo residents would be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination before they would be allowed into public places like churches, mosques, and malls.