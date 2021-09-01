ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu on Tuesday signed the Ondo State anti-open grazing bill into law, Donald Ojogo, the commissioner for information and orientation, has said.

Mr Ojogo said in a statement that the decision was in line with the resolution of the Southern Governors’ Forum at its last meeting in Lagos where September 1st was set as the deadline for governors in southern Nigeria to sign the Anti-Open Grazing Bill into law.

“This is worthwhile and a very laudable development aimed at stemming needless instances of skirmishes, conflicts as well as infractions on the enviably peaceful disposition of the good people of Ondo State,” the statement said.

“It is very pertinent to aver and indeed, reiterate that the law shall rather, engender a more cordial, mutually benefiting relationship amongst residents of the state irrespective of ethnicity, religion or creed. For emphasis, no particular group of persons is the target.”

Mr Akeredolu’s move came three months after the bill passed the third reading in the state house of assembly amidst opposition from the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria.

Other south-west states such as Ogun, Osun, Oyo, and Ekiti have passed the anti-grazing bills.

In July, the 17 southern governors met in Lagos and set a September 1 deadline for their states to enact the anti-open grazing law.