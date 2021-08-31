ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme on Tuesday launched the Nigeria Jubilee Fellow Programme (NJFP), a fully paid post-NYSC work placement programme for Nigerians.

Mr Buhari announced this on his verified Facebook page on Tuesday.

The NJFP is a youth empowerment partnership initiative between the Federal Government of Nigeria and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

The programme seeks to connect talented graduates with local job opportunities that apply their expertise while equipping them with world-class practical knowledge and relevant skills.

According to him, the programme is expected to create new opportunities for 20,000 graduates annually while the beneficiaries will maximise the opportunities presented to them.

He assured participants that the programme, being a fully paid post-NYSC work placement programme, would provide an opportunity for mentors who are already engaged in various industries to gain relevant experience and build capacity over the years to provide mentorship and support for the young Nigerians.

“The Nigeria Jubilee Fellows Programme is a fully paid post-NYSC work placement programme for Nigerians, that will provide an opportunity for mentors who are already engaged in various industries and have gained relevant experience and built capacity over the years to provide mentorship and support for the young Nigerians that will be on the programme,” the president said.

“Beyond the skills and work experience, we will be building a new culture of mentorship and guidance that can chart a new course for skills development and work experience in our country.

“As this programme creates new opportunities for 20,000 recent graduates annually, we expect that the beneficiaries will maximise the opportunities presented to them and maximise their 12 months of engagement on the programme.”

He encourages all eligible Nigerians to apply for the programme while urging the private sector organisations to join by providing work placement opportunities, mentors and funding to support the programme.

“I will encourage all eligible Nigerians to apply for this programme, I also urge private sector organisations in Nigeria to join us on this programme to provide work placement opportunities, mentors, and funding to support the programme.

“I would like to say thank you to the United Nations Development Programme and the European Union for their support on this vital initiative.

“The Programme is hereby formally launched

“​God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he added.