ADVERTISEMENT

Terrorists suspected to be members of the Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) and Boko Haram have attacked a military unit and other locations in Rann town, Kala-Balge Local Government Area of Borno State.

According to PR Nigeria, an online newspaper with close ties with security agencies, the terrorists who came in large numbers gained access into the main town while shooting sporadically.

The report also stated that residents, mostly civilians escaped into the bush while humanitarian workers were seen moving towards the Cameroon border.

The latest attack on Rann comes on the heels of massive surrendering by some of the terrorists.

The Borno State Government recently confirmed that at least 3,000 ex-terrorists who were members of the groups had surrendered to the Nigerian military.

Governor Babagana Zulum said apart from the 3,000 terrorists currently in the custody of government, another 900 confirmed members of Boko Haram had surrendered to the Cameroonian forces.

Meanwhile, community leaders have agreed to the return of repentant Boko Haram terrorists into their communities.

READ ALSO:

They, however, gave conditions that must be met before the remorseful terrorists would be accepted into various communities.

Previous attacks

Rann has been in the eye of the storm for several years due to several attacks by members of the terrorist groups.

The town has seen at least three major attacks in the last three years which has led to the death of hundreds of residents and displacement of others.

It was also in the town that a military fighter jet in 2017 mistakenly dropped bombs on innocent people in an IDP camp, killing nearly 200 persons.

It was in Rann that three female health workers working for UN agencies were abducted last year. Two of the abductees were later killed by the Boko Haram.