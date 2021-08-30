ADVERTISEMENT

Bandits said to be angry over the closure of weekly markets by the Zamfara State government have killed a local government official and a businesswoman in the state.

Umaru Moriki, an engineer and director of works at Kaura Namoda local government, and Rumba Jengeru, a popular local business woman, were killed Sunday evening when the outlaws opened fire on travellers on the Kaura Namoda – Moriki -Shinkafi road.

A former sole administrator of Shinkafi local government was also caught in the shooting but escaped with minor injuries, a source told this reporter via phone.

Mohammed Usman, a resident of the area, said he attended the burial of Mrs Jengeru at Shinkafi town’s main cemetery.

“Three people were killed, the other person was in a commercial vehicle while the works director was in his own vehicle when the bandits started shooting at moving vehicles,” Mr Usman said.

‘Angry kingpin’

Mr Usman said the renewed attacks in Shinkafi, Zurmi, Kaura Namoda and other areas were in reaction to new measures taken by the governor to tackle insecurity.

Governor Bello Matawalle had ordered the closure of all weekly markets in the state as part of measures to address the worsening security situation in the state.

The governor also said the state government banned the selling of petrol in jerrycans to stop supply of fuel to bandits.

The decision followed renewed attacks by both Turji and Halilu Kachalla’s criminal camps.

The attacks included the abduction of students and staff of the state College of Agriculture and Animal Sciences, Bakura; abduction and killing of several people in Rini and Yarkofoji communities as well the abduction of over 120 people in Goran Namaye.

Abdullahi Yusuf, a source in Zurmi town, told this newspaper that during an attack on Badarawa village Monday morning, bandits from Turji’s camp said “he was angry with the locals for not protesting the state government’s decision”.

Also, a youth leader in Shinkafi, Jamil Garba, told Premium Times on the phone that “the bandits called some people in Shinkafi to inform them that they would ransack all the villages before attacking Shinkafi”.

“We woke up to that heart-shattering news and the only thing we can do is to resort to prayers which we have done in our mosques. But they said we should have protested to the governor when he took the decision.

READ ALSO:

“It’s obvious that the decision will hurt them because their supply for fuel and food will be cut up.”

Mr Usman, who corroborated Mr Garba’s comment, added that he knew one of the people killed in Badarawa.

“His name is Amiru Sulaiman. They killed him today after abducting several people in their farms in the outskirts of Badarawa before they entered the village.”

The police command spokesperson, Mohammed Shehu, did not respond to calls and SMS sent to him seeking information on the attacks.