The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday said within nine weeks it had received 3,325,741 applications from the ongoing nationwide Continuous Voter Registration (CVR).

The commission disclosed this in the Week 9 update provided by the commission on Monday in Abuja.

The applications according to commission INEC included, those seeking voter transfer, requests for replacement of Permanent Voter Cards (PVC) and update of voter information record, among others.

The commission also disclosed that as of 7 a.m. on Monday, the online pre-registration was 2,485,770 with Osun taking the lead with 379,914 and Borno with 8,798 as the least.

INEC also gave the figure of those registrants, who had completed their online and in-person (physical) registration within the five weeks that the exercise commenced at 569,828.

These include 230,789 through online and 339,039 through physical registration.

It also disclosed that out of the 569,828 registrants, 304,566 were males, 265,262 females and 6,290 as persons living with disability.

NAN reports that the exercise is going on at INEC state and local government offices nationwide from Monday to Friday, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. daily.

The commission has also devolved the exercise to ward level in Anambra, ahead of the state governorship election holding on 6 November.

The CVR resumed on 28 June.

The Commission said it received 42,211 online applicants on the first day of the exercise.

“By 7 a.m., June 29, 24 hours after the launch, 59,331 accounts were created.

“Within the same period, 42,211 applications were received out of which 27,759 individuals applied for new voter pre-registration services.

“Also 11, 177 requested for voter review record; 1, 669 applied for voter transfer; 853 asked for information update; 335 applied for replacement of lost or damaged PVCs; while 418 applicants requested for uncollected PVCs.

“These statistics have been uploaded to the Commission’s website and social media platforms,” Mr Okoye said.

On August 23, INEC announced that a total number of 2, 215,832 people had registered online.

It said Osun and Edo states had the highest number of applicants.

(NAN)

