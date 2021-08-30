The Oyo State High Court in Abuja on Monday extended its order of interim injunction against any moves to arrest Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemi, popularly known as Igboho or block his account.

The judge, Ladiran Akintola, extended the order restraining the State Security Service (SSS) and the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, till September 7.

The judge had earlier issued the order on August 4 against the SSS and Mr Malami, following the suit filed by Mr Adeyemo against the defendants in the wake of SSS’ invasion of his home in Ibadan, Oyo State, on July 1.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Sunday Igboho filed the N500 billion suit against the defendants accusing the SSS of unlawful invasion of his house in Ibadan, Oyo State, on July 1.

He said two of his associates were killed by SSS operatives in the bloody invasion that also saw his property destroyed. Twelve of his associates were also arrested by the SSS operatives.

Monday’s hearing

At the resumed hearing in the case on Monday, AGF’s counsel, Simon Enock, told the court that he was not ready to proceed on the matter.

Mr Enock said he needed seven days to respond to the counter-affidavit filed by Mr Adeyemo against the AGF’s preliminary objection challenging the court’s jurisdiction to hear the ase.

The AGF’s counsel told the court that court rules permitted him to respond within seven days and urged the court to grant him an adjournment in the interest of justice.

He also prayed the court to vacate the order restraining the arrest, intimidation and blocking of Igboho’s bank accounts, adding that the order should have a lifespan of seven days rather than being perpetual.

In his reaction to the issue, SSS’ lawyer, T. Nurudeen, said the applicant had yet to serve any counter-affidavit on his client, adding that the procedure of service must be observed for fair hearing.

Igboho’s counsel, Yomi Aliyu, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), leading Kola Olawoye and Dipo Olasope, both SANs, objected to the application of adjournment.

Mr Aliyu said the AGF had been served since August 25.

He said the AGF was only entitled to five days to respond to the counter-affidavit, and urged the court to reject the adjournment sought.

Ruling

In his ruling, the judge noted that the rules on enforcement of fundamental human rights suit did not accommodate luxury of time because the life of the applicant was at stake.

Mr Akintola adjourned the case to Sept. 7 for hearing of all applications and extended his order of interim injunction restraining Igboho’s arrest and blocking of his account.

Arrests

Almost three weeks after the futile attempt by the SSS to arrest him during the July 1 raid on his home by SSS operatives, Sunday Igboho was arrested in the Republic of Benin while trying to board a Germany-bound flight with his wife on July 19.

He has been held in custody in the Republic of Benin facing proceedings.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the SSS only reluctantly released eight out of his 12 arrested associates on Monday, many days after defying an order issued by the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Pelumi Olajemgbesi, the lawyer to the detainees, insists there is no basis to continue to detain the remaining four after the court had issued an order for their release.

(NAN)