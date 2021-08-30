ADVERTISEMENT

The State Security Service (SSS) on Monday released eight of the 12 aides to Yoruba nation secessionist agitator, Sunday Adeyemo popularly known as Igboho.

SSS operatives had arrested all the 12 aides at the Ibadan, Oyo State home of Mr Adeyemo on July 1.

The agency had adamantly continued to detain the detainees despite the bail granted them by the Federal High Court in Abuja on August 4.

The release of eight of the 12 detainees on Monday comes barely after the expiration of the 48 hours ultimatum issued by their lawyer to the SSS director-general, Yusuf Bichi, to release them or risk being jailed for contempt.

“Such blatant disregard for, and contemptuous, spiteful and insolent disrespect for an order of court if allowed to fester would undermine the very integrity of the court,” said Pelumi Olajengbesi, the detainees’ lawyer, on Friday.

The SSS has not offered any explanation for releasing only eight out of the 12 detainees who have all met their bail conditions.

It will be recalled that the agency had filed an application for the Federal High Court in Abuja to reverse the bail granted four of the detainees.

It, however, later withdrew the application, saying it would pursue its objection to the bail granted the four persons at the Court of Appeal.

Details soon…