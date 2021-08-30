ADVERTISEMENT

The police have began investigations into the death of Abdulkarim Na Allah even as the Kaduna State Government described the incident as “appearing to be a case of culpable homicide”.

The victim is the son of Nigerian senator, Bala Na’Allah.

The Commissioner of Police in Kaduna State, Mudasiru Abdullahi, ordered the probe of the incident.

Mr Abdullahi gave the order late Sunday in Kaduna in a statement issued by police spokesperson in the state, Mohammed Jalige.

“I have directed that a full scale investigation be carried out with a view to unraveling the identities of the culprits and bringing them to book,“ the CP was quoted as saying in the statement.

The 36-year-old aircraft captain was allegedly murdered in his Kaduna residence on August 29.

“The report has it that the assassins forcefully gained access into the residence of the pilot at Umar Gwandu Road, Malali, Kaduna during the night hours, choked him to dead in cold blood and made away with his Lexus SUV to an unknown destination,“ the CP said in the statement.

The police called on the public to assist with useful information in its investigation into the murder.

On its part, Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, stated the position of the government in a statement he issued on Sunday in Kaduna.

Mr Aruwan said the state government was informed by security agencies that the remains of Mr Ibn Na’Allah were found in his Kaduna home.

“In what appears to be a case of culpable homicide, the deceased was found in a bedroom in his residence in Malali, Kaduna North LGA, apparently after having been strangled with a rope.

“A vehicle was stolen from his parking lot by the assailants,’’ the statement said.

NAN also reports that the remains of the pilot were buried on Sunday evening at Unguwan Sarki Cemetery, Kaduna.

Meanwhile, Mr Aruwan said that in another incident bandits killed one person at Janwuriya, Kajuru Local Government Area of the state.

He said Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed deep sadness at the incidents as he prayed for the repose of the souls of the victims.

The governor urged security agencies to conduct ‘vigorous’ investigations into the incidents and apprehend the perpetrators of the attacks. (NAN)