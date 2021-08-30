ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 93 additional deaths from the coronavirus pandemic, thereby increasing the country’s death toll to 2,454 new cases for Sunday.

Fifty three deaths were recorded in the country 24 hours earlier, an indication that the third wave of the disease is ravaging the country.

The disease centre noted that the figure includes a backlog of fatalities recorded in Lagos State, which also topped the list of daily infections with 200 out of the 362 new infections recorded across 14 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The centre also added that the new cases includes a backlog of cases reported for Delta State from August 26 to August 28, 2021.

The new infection figure, according to the NCDC, has increased the country’s infection toll to 191,345 cases.

Breakdown

The data provided by the NCDC indicated that, as Lagos State registered the highest cases, Oyo State, which is also in the South-west recorded 33 cases to rank the second on the chart, closely followed by Kwara State with 30 cases.

Akwa Ibom ranked fourth with 24 cases, while Ogun State recorded 17 to take the fifth slot, followed by Delta and Ekiti states reported 15 cases each, Plateau and Rivers State recorded seven cases each.

The chart showed two South-South states, Delta state and Edo State closely followed each other, with 20 and 18 cases, while Enugu in the South-East recorded 15 cases.

The FCT recorded five new cases, followed by Anambra and Edo States recorded three cases each, while the trio of Bayelsa, Kaduna and Kano states recorded one each.

Vaccination campaign

Meanwhile, Lagos State is set to resume the administration of the second dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine today, August 30.

The Director, Public Affairs, Ministry of Health, Tunbosun Ogunbanwo said this in a statement on Sunday in Lagos.

He added that the administration of the second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine would hold across the 88 vaccination sites used during the first phase of the vaccination exercise.

According to him, the vaccination will hold for 20 days, from August 30 to September 24 and only people who had received the first jab of the vaccine during the first phase of the AstraZeneca vaccination are eligible for the exercise.