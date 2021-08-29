Maria, Sammie and JMK, housemates at the ongoing television reality show, Big Brother Naija, season 6, have been evicted.
This was announced by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, the host of the show, during the live eviction show on Sunday.
The housemates initially put up for possible eviction were: Cross, Maria, Pere, Sammie, Queen and JMK but three housemates were saved as they had the highest number of votes.
Other housemates had been emotional due to the eviction as Michael, Pere and Liquorose were seen crying.
The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the reality television show commenced on July 24 and this is the 5th week running with 18 housemates currently on the show.
