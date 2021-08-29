ADVERTISEMENT

Between Sunday and Tuesday, isolated thunderstorms and cloudy skies are expected over certain parts of Nigeria, the country’s meteorological agency said in its weather advisory Saturday.

On Sunday, the envisaged thunderstorms are expected over parts of Sokoto, Katsina, Kano, Kaduna, Taraba, Adamawa, Bauchi, Gombe, Kebbi, Zamfara and Jigawa States during the morning hours, the agency said.

Later in the day, the same weather condition would likely remain over parts of Kaduna, Borno, Gombe, Kano, Katsina, Taraba, Jigawa, Zamfara, Bauchi and Sokoto states.

While NiMet said cloudy skies are expected in the North-central region of the country, it said there are chances of thunderstorms over part of Benue, Plateau, Federal Capital Territory, Nasarawa, Kwara and Niger States during the morning hours.

Later in the day, thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of Niger, Kwara, Federal Capital Territory, Kogi, Plateau, Nasarawa and Benue States.

“Rains are anticipated over the southern region, places such as parts of Imo, Enugu, Osun, Ekiti, Ogun, Oyo, Lagos, Ondo, Edo, Akwa Ibom, Rivers Cross River and Bayelsa state in the morning hours,” NiMet predicted.

“Later in the day, rains are expected over parts of Osun, Ogun, Ondo, Ekiti, Anambra, Enugu, Imo, Lagos, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Abia, Ogun, Delta and Bayelsa state.”

During the morning periods of Monday, thunderstorms are again expected over parts of Sokoto and Kebbi states, while other places are expected to remain cloudy.

By evening and afternoon of Monday, “thunderstorms are envisaged over parts of Jigawa, Kano, Borno and Kaduna States,” NiMet projections show.

“Cloudy skies are anticipated over the North central region with slim prospects of light rains over parts of Niger, Federal Capital Territory and Kwara state in the morning hours. Thunderstorms are expected over parts of Federal Capital Territory, Plateau, Kogi, Nasarawa and Benue state during the afternoon and evening hours.

“Rains are expected over the southern region, especially parts of Osun, Oyo, Ekiti, Imo, Enugu, Ebonyi, Ogun, Lagos, Cross River, Bayelsa and Rivers state during the morning hours. Later in the day, rains are anticipated over parts of Imo, Enugu, Abia, Delta, Rivers, Cross Rivers, Ebonyi and Akwa Ibom state,” a statement by NiMet read.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the northern region of the country could be cloudy with possibility of sunshine in the morning hours.

Later in the day in the region, thunderstorms may resume in parts of Borno, Kaduna, Zamfara, Jigawa and Bauchi states.

“Cloudy skies are expected over the North central region during the morning hours. Later in the day, thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of Plateau, Federal Capital Territory and Nasarawa state,” the statement noted.

“Light rains are anticipated over the south east coast, while other places remain cloudy. Later in the day, there are good prospects of rain over most places in the southern region,” it added.