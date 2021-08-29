The Federal Government has postponed the Nigeria at 60 Jubilee Special Award ceremony, scheduled earlier to hold on September 3.
Adeniyi Adebayo, the minister of industry, trade and investment, made this known in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Ifedayo Sayo, on Sunday in Abuja.
Mr Adebayo said the Nigeria @ 60 Award ceremony, was planned as part of Jubilee celebrations of Nigeria’s Independence to honour 60 notable Nigerians, who had made immense contributions to the nation’s growth.
The minister regretted any inconveniences the postponement might have caused stakeholders and the general public.
Mr Adebayo, however, said a new date would be communicated in due course.
The special award ceremony was put together by the Ownership Subcommittee of the Nigeria@60 Committee.
It is in collaboration with a media and digital communication firm; `Say It Loud Limited’, under the chairmanship of the minister.
