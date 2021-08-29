ADVERTISEMENT

The police command in Plateau has foiled a kidnap attempt and neutralised one member of the kidnap gang at Rantya community of Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau.

Ubah Ogaba, police public relations officer of the command, disclosed this in a statement issued in Jos.

According to Mr Ogaba, the incident occurred on Saturday afternoon, adding that other members of the criminal gang escaped with various degrees of bullet wounds.

“This afternoon, at about 3 p.m., we received a distress call that three gunmen invaded a compound in Rantya to kidnap their target or probably other persons in the compound.

“On receipt of the information, our operatives attached to the Rantya Division swiftly mobilised to the scene.

“On sighting the team, the hoodlums engaged them in a fierce gun duel where one of the hoodlums was neutralised, while others fled with various degrees of bullet wound,” he said.

The spokesperson said that one AK-47 rifle and 12 rounds of live 7.62X39mm caliber of ammunition was recovered from the scene of the crime.

He said that investigation had since commenced and effort was being intensified to arrest other fleeing members of the gang.

He urged members of the public to remain calm and always provide useful information to the police in its bid to flush out criminal elements from the state.

(NAN)