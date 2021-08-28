ADVERTISEMENT

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of Nigeria’s main opposition party, PDP, has unanimously confirmed 30 to 31 October as dates for its elective national convention.

At its 92nd meeting held in Abuja on Saturday, the NEC, which is the highest decision making organ of the party after the National Convention, announced Abuja as the venue for the convention after days of leadership tussle.

Against the expectation of many, the NEC meeting was presided over by the party’s Deputy National Chairman (South), Yemi Akinwonmi, who acted on behalf of the recently restored embattled National Chairman, Uche Secondus.

In a letter released prior to the commencement of the meeting, Mr Secondus, had asked Mr Akinwonmi to play his role at the event, possibly in obedience to a more recent court order.

The convention is holding two months earlier than the expected time, December.

Mr Secondus-led National Working (NWC) was elected in December 2017 and ought to have completed its tenure in December this year but for the leadership crisis rocking the party in the last one month.

Crisis not over

Meanwhile, against the earlier announcement by the PDP spokesperson, Kola Ologbodinyan, who said the crisis in the party had gone to rest on Thursday, a new court has barred Mr Secondus from his office.

Making it the third injunction in the week, a high court sitting in Cross River State on Friday granted an interim order restraining embattled chairman from resuming office.

Amidst the growing call for his removal by some aggrieved members and governors, PDP crisis took an intense turn on Monday as Rivers State High Court issued an order of interim injunction restraining Mr Secondus from parading himself as the national chairman of the party.

Until Thursday when the Kebbi State High Court in Birnin-Kebbi restored him, Nigerians witnessed both Mr Akinwonmi and the party National Chairman (North), Suleiman Nazif, laying claims to Mr Secondus’ position.

While Mr Akinwonmi rightly quoted Section 45 (2) of the PDP Constitution (as amended) which says “in the absence of the national chairman, the deputy national chairman from the region as the national chairman will act in that position”, Mr Nazif, until the PDP unanimously selected the former on Thursday, had declared himself the interim chairman.

However, with the new restraining order from the Cross River High Court, Mr Secondus re-election chances at the forthcoming convention may have been further weakened.