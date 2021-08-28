ADVERTISEMENT

In the early hours of Saturday, thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of Gombe, Bauchi, Adamawa and Taraba as well as later in the day over parts of Kaduna, Yobe, Borno, Gombe, Zamfara, Kano, Katsina, Jigawa and Sokoto States, the Nigerian Meteorological Agency has said.

Over the North central region of the country, cloudy skies are expected, with chances of light rains over Benue State during the morning hours of the same day, NiMet said in its weather outlook Friday.

By the afternoon and evening hours, rains are anticipated over parts of Niger, Kwara, the Federal Capital Territory, Kogi, Plateau, Nasarawa and Benue states, the agency added.

The inland and coastal cities of the southern part of Nigeria are likely to have cloudy skies too.

There are, nonetheless, prospects of morning rains over parts of Edo, Oyo, Cross River, Bayelsa and Delta states. Later in the day, rains are expected over parts of Oyo, Osun, Ogun, Ondo, Ekiti, Ebonyi, Abia, Anambra, Edo, Enugu, Imo, Lagos, Cross River, Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Bayelsa State.

Likewise, on Sunday, “thunderstorms are expected over parts of Sokoto, Taraba, Adamawa, Kaduna, Katsina and Kano state during the morning periods. Later in the day, thunderstorms are envisaged over parts of Adamawa, Taraba, Sokoto, Kebbi, Katsina, Kano, Zamfara, Bauchi, Gombe and Kaduna state.

“Cloudy skies are anticipated over the North central region with slim prospects of light rains over parts of Plateau, Nasarawa, Niger, the Federal Capital Territory and Kwara state in the morning hours. Rains are expected over parts of Niger, the Federal Capital Territory, Benue, Plateau, Kogi, and Kwara state during the afternoon and evening hours,” NiMet wrote.

“Rains are expected over the southern region, especially parts of Anambra, Ondo, Enugu, Imo, Ekiti, Osun, Cross River, Rivers, Bayelsa and Delta state during the morning hours. Later in the day, rains are anticipated over parts of Oyo, Osun, Ondo, Edo, Imo, Ogun, Enugu, Anambra, Abia, Delta, Lagos, Rivers, Cross Rivers, Bayelsa and Akwa Ibom state.”

Same thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of Taraba, Zamfara, Sokoto and Kebbi states during the morning hours of Monday.

In the afternoon and evening hours of the same day, “thunderstorms are expected over parts of Kano, Katsina, Adamawa, Taraba, Yobe, Borno, Gombe, Kaduna, Zamfara and Bauchi state,” the weather advisory read.

“Light rains are envisaged over parts of Plateau, Kwara, the Federal Capital Territory and Benue state in the morning hours. Later in the day, rains are anticipated over parts of Niger, Plateau, the Federal capital Territory, Kwara, Benue and Kogi state. Light rains are anticipated over the Inland and coastal cities of the South, especially over Ogun, Oyo, Enugu, Edo, Imo, Delta, Lagos, Rivers, Cross River, Akwa Ibom and Bayelsa state. Later in the day, there are good prospects of rains over most places in the Southern region.”