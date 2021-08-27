The National chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus, has resumed office barely 24 hours after he handed over to his deputy, Yemi Akinwonmi.

Mr Secondus received a handover note from Mr Akinwonmi on Friday at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja, a statement by his media aide, Ike Abonyi, said.

A Kebbi State High Court had on Thursday reinstated the embattled national chairman four days after a Rivers State High Court issued an order restraining him from parading himself as such.

In obedience to the Rivers court sitting in Port Harcourt, Mr Secondus, an indigene of the state, handed over to Mr Akinwonde, who is the deputy chairman of the party (south) in line with the party’s constitution.

READ ALSO:

At the brief handover, the national chairman pledged to continue to provide astute leadership to the party.

He added, “We obeyed the court order from Port Harcourt. We also obey the one of yesterday (Thursday).

“This is a party that follows the rule of law, that obeys court orders,’’ Mr Secondus said.

The chairman resumed ahead of the extended meeting of the Board of Trustees of the main opposition party, which was slated for 10am on Friday.

Read the full statement:

Secondus resumes as Elder Akinwomi hands over

The National chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Prince Uche Secondus on Friday took over the affairs of the party.

Prince Secondus who was obeying the purported experte order of a Degema High Court in Rivers State had stayed away but got reinstated after a Kebbi High Court presided over by Justice Nasirat.i. Umar directed him to resume.

Sequel to that Prince Secondus who had stayed away even though not served resumed and the Deputy National Chairman South, Elder Yemi Akinwomi who held forth in his absence upon receipt of the new Court order handed over to him.

At the brief handover, Prince Secondus pledged to continue providing astute leadership to the party.

Elder Akinwonmi also announced his receipt of the court order which he presented to the caucus meeting.

Signed

Ike Abonyi

SA media

ADVERTISEMENT