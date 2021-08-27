ADVERTISEMENT

In one of the very rare situations, Rivers State, South-south Nigeria, on Thursday, displaced the country’s coronavirus pandemic epicentre, Lagos State, to rank first on the daily chart of the new infections.

While the state recorded 263 cases, Lagos recorded 217 new cases to take the second slot.

And in another surprising manner, Oyo State, that took the third spot, reported more than 100 cases on Thursday.

The details were shared on Thursday night by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on its official Facebook page.

The disease centre added that 10 additional deaths were recorded within the last 24 hours, noting that the new infections were reportes across 19 states of the federation and the federal capital territory.

The data indicates that the new cases increased Nigeria’s total infections to 189,715 while the fatality toll rose to 2,298 from 2,288 reported 24hours earlier.

The agency also noted that the country had successfully treated and discharged 169,626 COVID-19 cases, although 17,791 are still down with the illness.

Breakdown

Apart from Rivers and Lagos States which took the first two positions, Oyo ranked third with its unusually high daily tally of and Oyo of 128 cases while Edo and Kwara States followed with 45 and 42 cases respectively.

The FCT recorded 37 cases, followed by two states in the South-west- Ekiti and Ogun which recorded 35 and 13 cases respectively.

Akwa Ibom in the South-south and Imo State in the South-East registered 11 cases each, followed by Bayelsa State with 10 cases.

Plateau State recorded seven cases while Delta State reported four and Kaduna State, three cases.

The chart also showed that three states, Benue, Niger and Sokoto, recorded two cases each, just as Abia, Ebonyi and Nasarawa registered only one case each.

The centre added that out of the estimated 200 million population, Nigeria has tested over 2.5 million samples.