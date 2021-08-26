ADVERTISEMENT

The Kebbi State High Court in Birnin-Kebbi on Thursday restored Uche Secondus as the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

This came barely three days after the River State High Court issued an ex parte order suspending him from office on Monday.

Three applicants – Yahaya Usman, Abubakar Muhammad, and Bashar Suleman – filed an ex parte application dated August 25, 2021 at the Kebbi State High Court for an order for stay of execution of the suspension order issued by the Rivers State High Court.

Ruling after the applicants’ lawyer, Ibrahim Jibril, argued the application on Thursday, the judge, Nusirat Umar, granted leave to Mr Secodus to return to office as the national chairman of the PDP “pending the hearing and determination of the applicant’s motion on notice.”

Mr Secondus and the the PDP were sued as the defendants in the suit.

“That an order of interim injunction staying the purported suspension of the first respondent pending the determination of the substantive motion on notice No. KB/HC/M.170/2021 now pending before this Honourable Court.

“An order of this honourable court granting leave to the first respondent (Uche Secondus) to continue exercising all the constitutional powers of the office of Chairman of People Democratic Party (second defendant) as enshrined in both the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria as amended and the People Democratic Party’s Constitution pending the hearing and determination of the applicant’s motion on notice,” the enrolled order of the court read in part.

The earlier order restraining Mr Secondus from parading himself as the national chairman of the PDP came amidst the call for his removal by some governors and party members criticising him for the growing defection of their colleagues and members to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The leadership crisis deepened on Tuesday with two of Mr Secodus’ deputies laying claim to his seat.

Not until Thursday when the party leaders unanimously took a stand, both the Deputy National Chairman (South), Yemi Akinwonmi and his counterpart from the North, Sulieman Nazif, had released separate statements quoting sections of the party constitution that purportedly gave them right to step in Mr Secondus’ office.

The PDP, though its spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan, later disclosed that Mr Akinwonmi had been picked by the party’s organ as the acting chairman.

He also confirmed the rescheduling of the party’s National Executive Council (NEC) for Saturday.