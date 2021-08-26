ADVERTISEMENT

There have been two explosions outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, leading to the death of many people.

The exact number of people that died from the Thursday explosion has yet to be confirmed but AlJazeera quotes a Taliban official as saying at least 13 people were killed and many more injured.

The U.S. Pentagon described the explosions as a “complex attack,” saying it caused a number of U.S. and civilian casualties.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how thousands of people have been rushing to the airport for evacuation outside the country since the Taliban took over the country last week.

One of Thursday’s explosions occurred near the airport’s Abbey Gate, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said, adding that the second occurred close to the nearby Baron Hotel.

“We can confirm that the explosion at the Abbey Gate was the result of a complex attack that resulted in a number of US & civilian casualties,” Mr Kirby said on Twitter. “We can also confirm at least one other explosion at or near the Baron Hotel, a short distance from Abbey Gate.”

The U.S. and other Western countries have been evacuating their citizens and supporters from Afghanistan since the government fell and the Taliban took over.

There had been security reports that the airport could be attacked by terrorists.

The Thursday attack is believed to have been carried out by an armed group aligned with the Islamic State.

The Taliban is yet to form a government but has assured that it would not allow Afghanistan to be a launching pad for use by Islamic terror groups.